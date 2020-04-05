Vancouver Island: the ultimate escape hatch from reality
Stanley Stewart gets a dream wilderness fix in Canada — without once having to pull out his Bear Grylls handbook
05 April 2020 - 00:00
On the far side of Canada, where the Rocky Mountains tumble down to the Pacific and the continent splinters into hundreds of islands, is one of the world's great escape hatches. For a century and more, Vancouver Island has attracted people looking for another life - dreamers, romantics, misfits, the wayward and the wandering.
Here on the west coast, escapists found a place big enough, wild enough, and far enough away, to call home. It is no wonder that Harry and Meghan, keen to forge new identities, fled there in March after announcing their exit from the royal family...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.