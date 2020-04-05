Vancouver Island: the ultimate escape hatch from reality

Stanley Stewart gets a dream wilderness fix in Canada — without once having to pull out his Bear Grylls handbook

On the far side of Canada, where the Rocky Mountains tumble down to the Pacific and the continent splinters into hundreds of islands, is one of the world's great escape hatches. For a century and more, Vancouver Island has attracted people looking for another life - dreamers, romantics, misfits, the wayward and the wandering.



Here on the west coast, escapists found a place big enough, wild enough, and far enough away, to call home. It is no wonder that Harry and Meghan, keen to forge new identities, fled there in March after announcing their exit from the royal family...