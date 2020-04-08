Explore some of Europe's most magnificent palaces from home

If after weeks of isolation, your home is beginning to feel a little cooped up, it might be fun to explore some more generously proportioned interiors. And this is indeed possible. In the blink of an eye, the magic of the modern world allows you to make a virtual escape to visit the most majestic, and, even more importantly, some of the largest palaces in Europe.

THE PALACE OF SINTRA IN PORTUGAL

How about a jaunt to the Palace of Sintra Portugal? In the current context, the real deal is not an option, but you can come close with a few clicks. A jewel in the crown of Portuguese heritage, this palace is renowned for its Moorish decor and its singular silhouette with its two distinctive conical chimneys.