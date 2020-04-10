Meditate with monks or work out with an Olympian: Airbnb launches virtual experiences

There is no better time than lockdown to learn the secrets of Moroccan cooking with a Moroccan family or to centre yourself during a session of meditation with Buddhist monks. Perhaps what you need is a lesson in magic tricks to keep the kids entertained or a session of Irish dancing to get your sleepy limbs moving.

Taking the concept of Airbnb Experiences online, Airbnb has now launched Airbnb Online Experiences in an attempt to allow hosts to continue earning an income during this time of global lockdown and to provide people with the opportunity to connect with people and travel virtually.

“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” says Catherine Powell, head of Airbnb Experiences. “With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online.”