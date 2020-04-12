Accidental Tourist
Never judge a hotel critic by her clothes
Fighting couples, eccentric owners, and haughty doormen: Fiona Duncan has seen a thing or two in her 20 years as a travel journalist
12 April 2020 - 00:00
In my two decades travelling the world as a hotel critic I've regularly had to pinch myself in order to quite believe the lucky life I've fallen into (though I promise you, it does entail hard work too).
For many years my column was weekly and I would make forays from London to review several hotels in, say, Scotland, Wales or the West Country, scooting each day from one to the next. There have been highs, of course, but also a few lows...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.