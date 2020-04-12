Accidental Tourist

Never judge a hotel critic by her clothes

Fighting couples, eccentric owners, and haughty doormen: Fiona Duncan has seen a thing or two in her 20 years as a travel journalist

In my two decades travelling the world as a hotel critic I've regularly had to pinch myself in order to quite believe the lucky life I've fallen into (though I promise you, it does entail hard work too).



For many years my column was weekly and I would make forays from London to review several hotels in, say, Scotland, Wales or the West Country, scooting each day from one to the next. There have been highs, of course, but also a few lows...