Passion Play postponed for only the fourth time in 400 years

The Bavarian town of Oberammergau has postponed its world-famous celebration of Christ - only the fourth time in its almost 400-year history that the Passion Play will not go ahead as planned. It's poetic, perhaps, that the reason is Covid-19, since it was a different health crisis that marked the tradition's beginnings.



In March 1633 the bubonic plague, which had begun ravaging Italy in 1629, was making its way to the other side of the Alps. Terrified, the residents of Oberammergau - on Germany's southern edge, about 30km from the Austrian border - attempted a bargain with God. Should they be spared, they would put on a play telling the story of Jesus' life and death - not just the once, mind you. They would do it every 10 years in perpetuity...