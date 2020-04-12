The Big Five of virtual safaris: take a relaxing bush break during lockdown

It's 6pm on a Friday. You're halfway through your second sundowner, watching a giraffe lazily munch a juicy leaf. A monkey dashes past the game vehicle and you instinctively pull the bag of biltong closer to your chest. A message flashes before your eyes: battery low. Irked, you get off the couch, peek inside the fridge, realise no snacks have magically reappeared since the last time you checked and head back to your sunset game drive á la maison.

Since practically the whole world has gone into lockdown, there has been a huge surge in virtual safaris. You can go on a morning bush walk with a friendly guide, enjoy a sunrise game drive in your fluffy pyjamas or reflect on your state of wellbeing as you watch an elephant quench its thirst or lion cubs scuffle in the dirt.

But virtual safaris aren't a new invention. Fourteen years ago, Graham Wallington and his wife Emily started WildEarth, a live wildlife broadcaster. Having started Africam before this in 1998, when the internet was just being introduced to the general public, Wallington is a pioneer in the industry with more than 20 years of experience in virtual tourism.