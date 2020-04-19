Travel

Are any airlines still flying, and what's the aviation situation in SA?

Oliver Smith takes a closer look at the emptying of the skies that has resulted from the Covid-19 outbreak

19 April 2020 - 00:03 By Oliver Smith

With much of the world under some form of lockdown, and all but a handful of countries imposing strict restrictions on overseas arrivals, things have never been more silent for the aviation industry.

The travel analyst OAG, which tracks the number of available seats for every country and airline on the planet, says global air capacity has fallen to 37.8-million seats — a 65% fall since the start of January...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  2. The lion sleeps ... undisturbed by traffic on a warm tar road in Kruger Travel
  3. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  4. RECIPE | Limoncello cooler Food
  5. Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown Food

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need