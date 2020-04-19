Are any airlines still flying, and what's the aviation situation in SA?

Oliver Smith takes a closer look at the emptying of the skies that has resulted from the Covid-19 outbreak

With much of the world under some form of lockdown, and all but a handful of countries imposing strict restrictions on overseas arrivals, things have never been more silent for the aviation industry.



The travel analyst OAG, which tracks the number of available seats for every country and airline on the planet, says global air capacity has fallen to 37.8-million seats — a 65% fall since the start of January...