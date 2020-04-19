More people are booking cruises now than before the coronavirus outbreak

Despite the ways in which Covid-19 has rocked the cruise industry — with passengers stranded on ships and worldwide sailings now cancelled for the foreseeable future — bookings for next year are on the up.



In the past month and a half there has been a 40% increase in reservations made for 2021 compared with 2019, according to Cruise Compete (http://CruiseCompete.com), an online cruise marketplace...