Accidental Tourist
We'll meet again, Magoebaskloof
Sharon Armstrong is thankful that her last outing before the lockdown was to such an astonishing part of the country
There's this thing about certain places. Before you've ever set foot there, sometimes as you first hear about them, they possess a strange charm. It's like you're familiar with the landscape even though you have no idea where it is on the map.
Shortly after booking accommodation for a family road trip in late 2018, I happened to casually mention to my friend, art dealer and collector Warren Siebrits, that one of the stops on the way would be in Magoebaskloof. He lit up immediately and told me how, 25 years before, his father had accidentally taken him there on the way back from the Kruger Park. "The area's remarkable spiritual quality stayed with me," he recounted. "I went back with my girlfriend, Lunetta, in 1999, and we've returned there at least 15 times since."..
