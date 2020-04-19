Travel

Accidental Tourist

We'll meet again, Magoebaskloof

Sharon Armstrong is thankful that her last outing before the lockdown was to such an astonishing part of the country

19 April 2020 - 00:00 By Sharon Armstrong

There's this thing about certain places. Before you've ever set foot there, sometimes as you first hear about them, they possess a strange charm. It's like you're familiar with the landscape even though you have no idea where it is on the map.

Shortly after booking accommodation for a family road trip in late 2018, I happened to casually mention to my friend, art dealer and collector Warren Siebrits, that one of the stops on the way would be in Magoebaskloof. He lit up immediately and told me how, 25 years before, his father had accidentally taken him there on the way back from the Kruger Park. "The area's remarkable spiritual quality stayed with me," he recounted. "I went back with my girlfriend, Lunetta, in 1999, and we've returned there at least 15 times since."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  2. The lion sleeps ... undisturbed by traffic on a warm tar road in Kruger Travel
  3. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  4. RECIPE | Limoncello cooler Food
  5. Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown Food

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need