LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 25: Take a snap celebrating #OurGreatIndoors

With a little imagination anything can be photographed to look like an Instagrammable tourist destination in lockdown — even broccoli

20 April 2020 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith
'Broccoli Forest' - one of the snaps in travel blogger Erin Sullivan's #ErinsGreatIndoors series.
Image: @erinoutdoors/Instagram

A new trend in landscape photography is emerging under lockdown — with shooters using macro lenses, ordinary household items and tiny figurines to create Insta-outdoor scenes.

The pioneer seems to have been California-based travel blogger Erin Sullivan (@erinoutdoors), who started by posting a canoe on a lake, as seen from a distance through a snowy crevice. Her caption reads: "Today I went for a snowy paddle in an ice cave with a couple of new friends."

In truth, it was a tiny toy on a bed, spied through a carefully draped sheet.

With an avalanche of positive reaction, Sullivan started a series — #ErinsGreatIndoors — more instalments of which have included a hike through a canyon (made with stacked pancakes) and a walk in "Broccoli Forest".

Sullivan then called on others to attempt their own fake outdoor scenes and to share them under the hashtag #OurGreatIndoors.

Sullivan wrote: "Your inner artist can thrive given any restriction. Follow your curiosity."

Several other contributors are now doing delightful things too, including Stevin Tuchiwsky (@stevint), with shots of mountain climbers and deep-sea divers.

Another recent post shows three tiny human figures placed in individual pieces of Fruit Loops cereal. Shot directly from above, they look like three friends floating on tubes in a pool (@nowherenelson).

Another is a beach scene, complete with a (cocktail) umbrella (@phil.the.frame). 

Why not join in the fun and try your hand at setting up one of these trick shots? Then share your photo on social media with the hashtag #OurGreatIndoors.

• From gripping series to watch to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

