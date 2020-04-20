LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 25: Take a snap celebrating #OurGreatIndoors

A new trend in landscape photography is emerging under lockdown — with shooters using macro lenses, ordinary household items and tiny figurines to create Insta-outdoor scenes.

The pioneer seems to have been California-based travel blogger Erin Sullivan (@erinoutdoors), who started by posting a canoe on a lake, as seen from a distance through a snowy crevice. Her caption reads: "Today I went for a snowy paddle in an ice cave with a couple of new friends."

In truth, it was a tiny toy on a bed, spied through a carefully draped sheet.

With an avalanche of positive reaction, Sullivan started a series — #ErinsGreatIndoors — more instalments of which have included a hike through a canyon (made with stacked pancakes) and a walk in "Broccoli Forest".