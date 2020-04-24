WATCH | 'We are worth waiting for': Cape Town Tourism to travel planners
As the country gets ready to ease into level 4 of the national lockdown, Cape Town Tourism has launched a new campaign to remind travel planners about what could lie on the other side once lockdown is over.
The campaign's theme “We Are Worth Waiting For” reinforces the message that people will travel again, but only if they practise social distancing and self-isolation by staying home to flatten the Covid-19 curve.
It is also aimed at maintaining a long-distance relationship with potential visitors.
“Until the time comes to explore the beautiful city, Cape Town will seduce and nurture a long-distance relationship with visitors, both encouraging them to be loved from a distance and creating hope and longing around being reunited when its safe to do so”.
Watch video below:
“Tourism is an economic lifeline for many small to medium-sized businesses in Cape Town and accounts for thousands of jobs in our city,” said James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and tourism.
“The city, in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, will continue investing in programmes and campaigns to drive demand and keep the city top of mind, which is the main objective at this point."