WATCH | 'We are worth waiting for': Cape Town Tourism to travel planners

The campaign's theme “We Are Worth Waiting For” reinforces the message that people will travel again, but only if they practise social distancing and self-isolation by staying home to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

It is also aimed at maintaining a long-distance relationship with potential visitors.

“Until the time comes to explore the beautiful city, Cape Town will seduce and nurture a long-distance relationship with visitors, both encouraging them to be loved from a distance and creating hope and longing around being reunited when its safe to do so”.

Watch video below: