Accidental Tourist

Bonding across borders

The residents of border towns, though they're in different countries, have a better bond with each other than they do their own nations, writes John Miller

Border towns have a distinct identity that defies our stereotypical view of their countries. Small, remote ones are unified with their twins, and residents identify less with their country and more with their international neighbours.



Rio de Onor in Portugal and Riohonor de Castilla in Spain comprise a single town in a rural area. A stream separates the countries but nothing separates the people. There was a "boom gate" there once - cut from a heavy chestnut tree, it was permanently in the upright position - with no guard on duty...