Virtual Travel

Coffee making, magic and more: We tried Airbnb's new online experiences

Sanet Oberholzer has taken classes across the world - all without leaving her house

During the past two weeks, I have met several people from across the globe. My favourite was Kuniatsu Suzuki - a delightfully funny Japanese Buddhist monk with whom I spent a few minutes meditating.



I also made a perfectly balanced cup of coffee with 11 other people from places as far away as Jamaica, Indonesia, Japan, Dubai, Canada and Germany, and learnt a magic trick or two...