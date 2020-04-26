Virtual Travel
Coffee making, magic and more: We tried Airbnb's new online experiences
Sanet Oberholzer has taken classes across the world - all without leaving her house
26 April 2020 - 00:02
During the past two weeks, I have met several people from across the globe. My favourite was Kuniatsu Suzuki - a delightfully funny Japanese Buddhist monk with whom I spent a few minutes meditating.
I also made a perfectly balanced cup of coffee with 11 other people from places as far away as Jamaica, Indonesia, Japan, Dubai, Canada and Germany, and learnt a magic trick or two...
