Feeling lonely during social isolation? Hug a tree
Iceland's Forest Service says hugging trees can make you feel amazing, and is sharing instructions on how to get the best results
26 April 2020 - 00:00
If you're missing human hugs under lockdown, consider the advice of Iceland's forest custodians, who recommend people spend at least five minutes a day hugging a tree to combat the stress and loneliness of social isolation.
On its website, the Icelandic Forest Service says while close contact with other humans is ill advised for the time being, people will find great comfort in wrapping their arms around a tree...
