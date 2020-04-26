Travel Book

Sate your wanderlust with these 50 tales from adventurous women

The 'Wild Women' anthology reminds us we are the luckiest of species: we have brains that can take us anywhere we want to go, writes Mariella Frostrup

These are dark days for the footloose; our freewheeling days seem like a distant memory. Yet it's hard to be entirely gloomy with those I love in proximity, and the sun blazing as I write. "My Great, Wide, Beautiful World," as Juanita Harrison described it, is still spinning on its axis.



Harrison, who explored 22 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Polynesia in the late 1920s and early '30s, is just one of 50 female explorers whose accounts I gathered in an anthology called Wild Women...