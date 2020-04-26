Travel Book

This 1790 'lockdown' diary is full of good advice for today

'Voyage Around My Room' is the memoir of a Frenchman confined in Italy, who understood the importance of having a rich inner life

In 1790 a young officer called Xavier de Maistre was put under house arrest for duelling and had to spend 42 days confined to his room in the northern Italian city of Turin. De Maistre was 27, an aristocrat who had been displaced by the French Revolution and ended up in the Piedmontese army.



His confinement was in some ways enviable: his room was big, 36 paces in circumference, which I calculate to be about 27m. He had six chairs, two tables, a writing desk, a mirror, a bed with two mattresses, a library of books and a good number of paintings to look at. And he had a manservant named Joanetti who brought him meals and made coffee and toast in the morning. So, it was quite cushy...