WATCH | Cornered crocodile fights off pride of lions

In the Sabi Sands area of the Kruger National Park it is a case of survival of the smartest animal.

In a recent video shared by Latest Sightings, a crocodile fought off a pride of lionesses and cubs after it was caught trying to steal their waterbuck meal.

The video was taken before lockdown by 61-year-old Vernon Cresswell, who was tracking a pride of lions in the Talamati Pride area.

In the video, the crocodile can be seen targeting the remains of a waterbuck that the pride had left behind but it soon found itself surrounded by five lions.

The pride can also be seen provoking the crocodile before it finally snapped.

