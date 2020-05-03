City on a Couch

Let's go to Vegas — in movies, TV, books, music and more

Yes, you can visit Nevada's famous Sin City even now thanks to these iconic instances of Vegas as a star in popular culture

The Nevada metropolis is a temple to sensory overload - a gleaming oasis in the desert where visitors eat well, gamble and party late. Of course, it's best to see it in the flesh, but "Sin City" has also been the subject of many works of cinema, music, literature and art - so even if you cannot bet it all on black in person, you can still sample some of its ambience from the comfort of your home.



The Nevada metropolis is a temple to sensory overload — a gleaming oasis in the desert where visitors eat well, gamble and party late. Of course, it’s best to see it in the flesh, but “Sin City” has also been the subject of many works of cinema, music, literature and art — so even if you cannot bet it all on black in person, you can still sample some of its ambience from the comfort of your home...