Travel

Compulsory face masks, no meals on domestic flights - Air France on future travel by air

06 May 2020 - 16:07 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Air France has given an indication of measures that will be introduced when flights resume.
Air France has given an indication of measures that will be introduced when flights resume.
Image: 123RF / Travnikovstudio

Air France on Wednesday revealed some of the measures it intended putting in place when flights resume, providing insight into what awaits passengers now grounded by the coronavirus pandemic. 

“In line with instructions from the French government making the wearing of a mask compulsory on public transport, Air France will ask its customers to wear a mask throughout their journey when flights resume,” the airline said in a statement.

Customers would be notified of the decision via communication channels before departure and would be asked to ensure they possessed one or more masks for their trip, said the airline. 

Face masks would remain compulsory until further notice.

“This is in addition to the measures implemented by Air France and its partners in response to the Covid-19 health crisis, which include:

  • The compulsory wearing of masks for all crew members and agents in contact with customers

  • The modification of customer channels on the ground, with the implementation of physical distancing along the customer journey at the airport and the installation of Plexiglas protection screens at airports each time it is possible

  • The implementation of physical distancing on board where possible. On most flights, the current low load factors make it possible to separate customers as required. In cases where this is not possible, requiring all passengers and crew to wear masks ensures adequate health protection

  • The reinforcement of daily aircraft cleaning procedures, with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tables and screens

  • The introduction of a specific procedure for the periodic disinfecting of aircraft by spraying an approved virucidal product effective for 10 days

  • Adapting in-flight service to limit interaction between customers and crew members. On domestic flights and short flights in Europe, meal and beverage services have been suspended. On long-haul flights, cabin service is limited and preference is given to individually wrapped products.

Air France said the air in the cabin of aircraft was renewed every three minutes and that viruses, ranging in size from 0.08 to 0.16 micrometres, were filtered through the High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.

“Air France reminds passengers that the health and safety of customers and staff is an absolute priority. All the airline's teams are fully mobilised to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for its customers and to ensure they travel in complete confidence.”

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines also announced that it would ask customers to wear a mask throughout their journey when their flights resume. Passengers would be responsible for providing their own face masks.

MORE

Comair goes into business rescue, doesn't expect to fly until October or November

Comair, which operates Kulula and British Airways, on Tuesday announced it would go into business rescue to "safeguard" the interests of the company ...
News
1 day ago

Emptied by coronavirus, Lithuanian airport turns into drive-in cinema

Hundreds of movie fans flocked to Lithuania's main international airport last Wednesday night to a drive-in cinema created in the shadows of planes ...
Motoring
2 days ago

‘You can’t reopen SA without reopening the air’

Airlink and Flysafair staff are on unpaid leave amid the carriers' desperate scramble for survival.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | No beer? No problem! Cape Town man uses drone to collect beer from a ... Food
  2. REVIEW | 'How to Steal a County' is a gripping breakdown of the state capture ... Lifestyle
  3. Challenge yourself: can you nail this fun general knowledge quiz? Lifestyle
  4. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  5. Register for Sunday Times Top Brands Quiz — spot prizes up for grabs! Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...