How to treat mom to a surprise bush break at home this Mother's Day

If you're running low on store-bought beauty treats, you'll find recipes to make them using common household ingredients here.

3. LAZY HOURS

This is that part of the day when everyone mooches around the chalet, taking in the sounds of nature and generally doing their own thing.

If you've got access to a garden, lie under the trees and look for birds. You could even download a bird guide app.

It's also a good time to disappear into a good book — how about a spot-present e-book? Perhaps one of book editor Jennifer Platt's favourite "mommy memoirs", such as Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou or Running With Scissors by Augusten Burroughs. Just the ticket. You can find Platt's full list here.

For extra ambience, run the livestream webcam at Djuma Private Game Reserve in the background.

4. UNWIND WITH A SUNSET GAME DRIVE

Yay, 3.30pm is game-drive time — and there is an impressive array of options to do this virtually.

Wild Earth is our favourite, with live drives until 6.30pm daily. They really manage to create the feeling that you're on the vehicle too. Send questions via social media and the rangers will answer you there and then. Visit wildearth.tv/safarilive