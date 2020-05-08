Travel

How to treat mom to a surprise bush break at home this Mother's Day

With a little creativity your can simulate a luxury game-lodge getaway during lockdown

08 May 2020
Head off on a virtual safari to enjoy a taste of the bush from the comfort of your couch.
Image: 123RF/pat138241

This Sunday, May 10, is Mother's Day. It's time to spoil the most special woman in your life, which can be a rather tricky thanks to lockdown.

That said, if you're housebound together, you can still "whisk" mom away to a luxury game lodge for the day. Here's how to simulate a memorable bush getaway at home:

1. START THE DAY WITH BRUNCH

You've missed the crack-of-dawn game drive — oh well — but do serve her a good cup of coffee and the obligatory rusk or two to tide her over while you tackle brunch.

Treat mom to a delicious brunch in bed, luxury lodge style.
Image: 123RF/Wavebreak Media Ltd

Game lodges never skimp on the first meal of the day. While it might be tricky to pull out all the stops, go for a good few basics: eggs done how she likes 'em, bacon, toast, a bowl of chopped fruit with a splash of yoghurt and perhaps some fragrant mushrooms fried in butter. Don't forget the fruit juice.

2. A TRIP TO THE SPA

Good news, mom! We've booked you in at the spa! At home, this means running her a bath, and maybe laying on a hand scrub, face mask and bath salts.

If you're running low on store-bought beauty treats, you'll find recipes to make them using common household ingredients here.

3. LAZY HOURS

This is that part of the day when everyone mooches around the chalet, taking in the sounds of nature and generally doing their own thing.

If you've got access to a garden, lie under the trees and look for birds. You could even download a bird guide app.

It's also a good time to disappear into a good book — how about a spot-present e-book? Perhaps one of book editor Jennifer Platt's favourite "mommy memoirs", such as Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou or Running With Scissors by Augusten Burroughs. Just the ticket. You can find Platt's full list here.

For extra ambience, run the livestream webcam at Djuma Private Game Reserve in the background.

4. UNWIND WITH A SUNSET GAME DRIVE

Yay, 3.30pm is game-drive time — and there is an impressive array of options to do this virtually.

Wild Earth is our favourite, with live drives until 6.30pm daily. They really manage to create the feeling that you're on the vehicle too. Send questions via social media and the rangers will answer you there and then. Visit wildearth.tv/safarilive

If you're lucky enough to have any left, pour mom a G&T or a glass of wine for that sundowner.

5. FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD

Dinner — al fresco if you can — should include some fancy breads, a meaty stew with some starchy deliciousness and a range of veggie sides.

If all else fails, home deliveries are luckily now allowed and Uber Eats or Mr D will be ready to save the day. Mom's choice, naturally.

6. WRAP THINGS UP WITH A MOVIE NIGHT

Get some popcorn going and settle in to keep the bush fantasy going on celluloid. Mom will no doubt love the romantic classic Out of Africa (R18 rental on Google Play, no kids under 13) or do family fun with The Lion King. The original is for rent (R20) but you'll have to buy last year's CGI update (R140).

WATCH | The trailer for 'Out of Africa'

