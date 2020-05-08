WATCH | Virtual game drives keep safari companies afloat by attracting millions during lockdown
08 May 2020 - 14:49
People travel from all around the world to SA to experience “the safari life” and, of course, to see the Big 5.
When the coronavirus pandemic struck, countries went into lockdown and international flights were halted, leaving the African safari industry without income.
While many businesses in the industry seem doomed, SA company WildEarth is helping some of them stay afloat by conducting virtual game drives in Mpumalanga.
Company founder Graham Wallington says the live streams — direct from cameras mounted on open-top vehicles — are attracting up to 3-million viewers a month.