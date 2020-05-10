Boyd Varty tests his lockdown limits by spending 40 days solo in the SA bush

The wildlife activist has been sharing tales from his lonely 'treehouse' on the Londolozi Private Game Reserve via podcast

For most of us, a productive lockdown means cleaning out the cupboards or trying our hand at baking. For Boyd Varty, whose great-grandfather established the legendary Londolozi Private Game Reserve in 1926, it is the chance to fulfil a long-held ambition: living alone in the wild for 40 days and 40 nights. (https://boydvarty.com/about/%2040-days-40-nights/)



His goal is to immerse himself in his natural setting and discover what it is about spending time alone in wilderness that has appealed to so many mystics through the ages. He's also producing a podcast about his experience, the main intention of which, his sister Bronwyn Varty-Laburn says, is to give people a connection to nature while we are all in lockdown, and to keep people dreaming of visiting SA when international travel returns...