Covid-19 could be a 'potential lifeline' for rhinos — but it's complicated
What does the halting of global travel and eco-tourism mean for the embattled rhino? Elizabeth Sleith looks for answers
10 May 2020 - 00:04
We've all seen those pics lately of nature running wild while humans hide from Covid-19. Goats gone gangsta in Llandudno, Wales, penguins jaywalking in Simon's Town, monkeys making bollemakiesies into pools in Mumbai ... all good for a viral-video chuckle, but hardly victories for conservation.
One creature that may turn out to benefit, however, is the rhino — at least, this is the hope of Fabrice Orengo de Lamazière, co-owner of the Motswari Private Game Reserve in Limpopo and co-founder of Rhino Disharmony. Since 2014, that campaign has tackled poaching by trying to raise awareness in the places where horns are sold and thus bring down demand...
