Travel

Covid-19 could be a 'potential lifeline' for rhinos — but it's complicated

What does the halting of global travel and eco-tourism mean for the embattled rhino? Elizabeth Sleith looks for answers

10 May 2020 - 00:04 By Elizabeth Sleith

We've all seen those pics lately of nature running wild while humans hide from Covid-19. Goats gone gangsta in Llandudno, Wales, penguins jaywalking in Simon's Town, monkeys making bollemakiesies into pools in Mumbai ... all good for a viral-video chuckle, but hardly victories for conservation.

One creature that may turn out to benefit, however, is the rhino — at least, this is the hope of Fabrice Orengo de Lamazière, co-owner of the Motswari Private Game Reserve in Limpopo and co-founder of Rhino Disharmony. Since 2014, that campaign has tackled poaching by trying to raise awareness in the places where horns are sold and thus bring down demand...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  2. Five mistakes most home cooks make — and how to fix them Food
  3. WATCH | No beer? No problem! Cape Town man uses drone to collect beer from a ... Food
  4. Enter to win one of five VIVO phones for your mom this Mother's Day Lifestyle
  5. Princess Charlene buys SA artist's painting to help starving families Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...