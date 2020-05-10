Accidental Tourist

Nevermind coronavirus, chickenpox will make you a social pariah

Turns out, having chickenpox can be quite an expensive and isolating ailment, as Griff Rhys Jones discovered

When the coronavirus first arrived, I was in Vancouver, Canada. The epidemic had broken out in China. Frankly, this was a matter of concern. Vancouver has a proper Chinatown, and half the population had just got back from visiting relatives for the Chinese New Year.



I encountered a vast crowd of Chinese people coming down the street towards me, and I hesitated. I could cross the road and appear prejudiced, or I could walk through the middle of this crowd and potentially die...