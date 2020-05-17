Accidental Tourist

How a hike to the Hollywood sign turned into a horror movie - sort of

The crazy cast of characters included some good-for-nothing cops and some creepy coyotes, writes Katharynn Kesselaar

I've never understood why travellers like to "get lost". I mean, I can understand the thrill of unexpectedly discovering something somewhere - but that retrospective only comes after much fumbling about. I strongly dislike getting lost, which is ironic as I am terrible with directions. Perhaps that's why.



It was a hot Los Angeles afternoon and we had decided to hike to the famous Hollywood sign [Disclaimer: I am not an avid hiker]...