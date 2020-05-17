City on a Couch

Let's go to Berlin — in movies, TV, books, music and more

The German capital is best in the flesh, but here are some ways to take a tour without leaving the house

The German capital's turbulent "recent" history - the eye of the storm for both World War 2 and the Cold War - means it is heavily represented in art and culture. While you hold on for the real thing, make a virtual visit via films and books about its terrible past or spy its madcap modern life through art or the restless beats of a techno soundtrack.



MOVIES..