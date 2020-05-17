Local Getaway
The Western Cape's Fynbos Trail is perfect for a post-lockdown getaway
This three-day, 26km slackpacking trail wanders through a wonderland of flora and fauna with ample space for social distancing, writes David Alston
17 May 2020 - 00:00
About 8km from Stanford on the R343 to Gansbaai in the Western Cape is a nondescript sign that points you towards the Fynbos Retreat, which leads to the start of the Fynbos Trail.
It gives no clue to the treasures hidden in the hills but, if you go, three days and two nights later you will emerge from a wonderland of flora and fauna and reluctantly make your way back to "civilisation", very much the richer for a unique experience...
