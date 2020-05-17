Travel

Wilderness guide racks up R400k for Covid relief with gruelling 1,000km garden walk

Limpopo's Bruce Lawson initially decided to walk 150km to raise money for food parcels — and he hasn't stopped walking since

17 May 2020 - 00:03 By Dianne Tipping-Woods

On April 28, Limpopo wilderness guide Bruce Lawson decided to walk 150km around a 400m track in his garden over three days, to raise money for food parcels. He hasn't stopped walking since.

More than two weeks later, he's nearing the 1,000km mark, with over R400,000 raised. That's more than 30,000 meals for families in need...

