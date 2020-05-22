Travel

UK to introduce '14-day quarantine' for international travellers

The policy is expected to come into force next month and will be reviewed every three weeks

22 May 2020 - 12:40 By AFP
Interior of departure hall Heathrow airport Terminal 5.
Interior of departure hall Heathrow airport Terminal 5.
Image: 123RF/irstone

Britain is to introduce a quarantine period of 14 days for those arriving in the UK, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed Friday and said ministers would give details later.

"People who are coming to the UK will have to do quarantine," Lewis told Sky news, saying the new rules would cover British citizens and those from elsewhere.

"We're saying to people you've got to make your own arrangements, if you're coming to the UK then you need to make those arrangements.

"Obviously for the UK citizens coming back they'll be able to quarantine at home, for visitors they will need to make arrangements for here they can do that quarantine for 14 days."

The plans are expected to come into force next month and further details would be outlined on Friday by Home Secretary Priti Patel at the daily Downing Street briefing.

Compulsory face masks, no meals on domestic flights - Air France on future travel by air

Air France on Wednesday revealed some of the measures it intended putting in place when flights resume, providing insight into what awaits passengers ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Lewis said the policy would be reviewed every three weeks.

There are expected to be exemptions for road hauliers and medical officials, while the common travel area with Ireland will be unaffected. 

But it is thought that arrivals from France will have to quarantine, despite claims earlier this month there would be an exemption.

The move is likely to prove controversial, especially among the aviation sector.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary earlier this week branded a proposed quarantine plan "idiotic" while trade body Airlines UK has said it "would effectively kill" international travel to the UK.

There has been criticism within the UK about the lack of a quarantine while other countries such as South Korea, Spain and the US did impose such a restriction, while others are questioning why the measures are being imposed now.

Geneticist and Nobel Prize winner Sir Paul Nurse criticised the government on Friday when asked about the introduction of a quarantine period.

"The UK has been rather too much on the back foot, increasingly playing catch-up, firefighting," he told the BBC.

He added: "We are desperate for clear leadership at all levels."

READ MORE:

Are any airlines still flying, and what's the aviation situation in SA?

Oliver Smith takes a closer look at the emptying of the skies that has resulted from the Covid-19 outbreak
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking

SA's three main international airports received at least 20 aircraft from high risk countries on Friday as a ban on passengers travelling by air from ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

4 reasons why travelling during the coronavirus outbreak is not all that bad

Darrel Bristow-Dovey trawls the airports of the world in search of silver linings in the viral cloud.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA hopeful withdraws from pageant after offensive tweets resurface Lifestyle
  2. Modelling agency drops Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee, U-turns on defending ... Lifestyle
  3. Chinese scientists believe new drug can stop Covid-19 pandemic 'without vaccine' Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Coconut Kelz mocks Bianca Schoombee: 'Racism is a side effect of white ... Lifestyle
  5. The rise and fall of Bianca Schoombee — how a dig into her past ended her Miss ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...