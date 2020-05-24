Travel

How today's 'new normal' compares with lockdown during WW2

It's been 75 years since Jersey and Guernsey were liberated from Nazi rule. The residents of these Channel Islands now find themselves 'prisoners again' courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic

24 May 2020 - 00:02 By Antonia Windsor

Seventy-five years ago, the population of the Channel Islands came to the end of a five-year lockdown when the Royal Navy arrived on May 9 1945 to free them from the Nazi occupying forces a day after Germany's World War 2 surrender. A major party had been planned for this year, but it was moved online as the islanders face a lockdown of a different kind.

Nobody saw the occupation coming. In early 1940, these British isles were promoting themselves as a wartime tourism destination, the perfect beach holiday for those having to abandon annual holidays further afield. With golden beaches and pink granite cliffs strewn with wild flowers, the Channel Islands had been a favoured destination for UK holidaymakers in the 1930s...

