Accidental Tourist

Time stands still in Istanbul

Time suspends with travel, opening the heart to the synchrony of human connection, writes Ruth Levin-Vorster

We meet on a flight from Istanbul to Berlin. He's my seat neighbour: silver-grey hair, gentle eyes, smartly dressed.



I sidle into my seat and buckle up. He fumbles for his earphones, preparing to phone his wife in Japan to say good morning. He's on his way to Berlin for an awards ceremony in architectural innovation...