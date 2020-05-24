Travel

Accidental Tourist

Time stands still in Istanbul

Time suspends with travel, opening the heart to the synchrony of human connection, writes Ruth Levin-Vorster

24 May 2020 - 00:00 By Ruth Levin-Vorster

We meet on a flight from Istanbul to Berlin. He's my seat neighbour: silver-grey hair, gentle eyes, smartly dressed.

I sidle into my seat and buckle up. He fumbles for his earphones, preparing to phone his wife in Japan to say good morning. He's on his way to Berlin for an awards ceremony in architectural innovation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Modelling agency drops Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee, U-turns on defending ... Lifestyle
  2. The rise and fall of Bianca Schoombee — how a dig into her past ended her Miss ... Lifestyle
  3. Miss SA hopeful withdraws from pageant after offensive tweets resurface Lifestyle
  4. Bianca Schoombee breaks silence, speaks about facing trials and encouraging ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Bianca Schoombee’s Miss SA entry Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...