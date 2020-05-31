Accidental Tourist
Post-Covid travel doesn't have to be perfect. It just has to be
Perhaps it's time we demanded less from our holidays. The joy, after all, is just to go, writes James Stewart
31 May 2020 - 00:52
My parents have a photo of me in a rowing boat aged six. Blond hair and chubby knees. A panicked expression as the river tugs the boat downstream. How was I to understand it was attached by a rope? As far as I knew I was drifting to God-knows-where. That seems quite the luxury now. Coronavirus has ended the default mode for many of us: the freedom to travel without plans.
I caught the bug early. Aged 15 I hiked through the Peak District with a pal, walking wherever looked appealing on our OS map rather than following the itinerary diligently plotted at a kitchen table...
