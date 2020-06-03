What you'll need to do before you can board a local flight in lockdown level 3

Passengers will be required to wear a mask at all times and physical distancing rules will apply throughout the airport. To assist with this, stickers on the floor mark the distance of 1.5m that you should keep from other passengers. Airport benches have been marked to indicate seats that should be left open.

Bag wrapping will now also be compulsory for all check-in luggage. To avoid congestion, additional bag wrap facilities have been placed throughout the airport.

If you need to stock up on supplies, a new feature to look out for is a "Covid-19 essentials" vending machine, which is filled with disposable masks, hand sanitiser gel, wipes and tissues.

Passengers are encouraged to check in online or make use of the check-in screens at the airport. For those passengers who require assistance or need to drop their bags, protective screens have been installed at all check-in counters and a no-touch policy has been implemented at all check-in and boarding counters.

Physical distancing rules will also apply when queuing to board an aircraft and boarding will be done in a controlled manner to allow passengers travelling the rear seats to board first.

To ensure safety on board, aircraft will be disinfected between flights and a high efficiency particulate air filter (Hepa) filter, which kills bacteria, will clean the air throughout the flight. No catering or magazines will be allowed on board.