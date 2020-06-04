Travel

#TakeMeBack: the global spots most missed by Insta users during lockdown

04 June 2020 - 12:45 By AFP Relaxnews
The Giza pyramid complex in Egypt tops the list of places Instagram users would love to revisit, according to SavingSpot.
Image: Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP

With borders closed and planes grounded, fans of getting away from it all have had no choice but to leaf through old photo albums and fantasise about travelling.

On Instagram, many users of the social network posted snaps of their most fondly remembered holidays. An online lender in the US, SavingSpot, has crunched the numbers for 208,362 posts with the hashtag “TakeMeBack” to see which destinations around the world were the most sorely missed by people during lockdown.

Without a shadow of a doubt, mythology and mystery figured large in the minds of armchair travellers lost in a reverie of faraway lands. Embarking on trips down memory lane, the first destination for many was the Egyptian pyramids, and in particular the iconic Giza pyramid complex, which accounted for twice as many “TakeMeBack” hashtags as its nearest rival, the Indonesian island of Bali.

Another paradisiacal island ranked third on the list, the picturesque Greek destination of Santorini.

Next stop Florida in the US, where the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World, which is also the world's most visited attraction of its kind, inspired many a nostalgic moment.

Last but not least of the top five, the French capital's iconic Eiffel Tower was the focus for romantics who like to say, “We'll always have Paris”. 

France has also been lauded as a global destination of choice in another recent survey reported by the Daily Mail, which ranked Paris as the world's second most memorable city after New York and ahead of London.

