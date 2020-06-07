Get away to Mauritius post-lockdown — it's good for the soul
The island promises a perfect blend of blissed-out beaching with forays into fantastical land and seascapes, writes Gavin Bell
07 June 2020 - 00:13
At first, the ocean seems empty. Through my snorkelling mask I see only a deep blue nothingness. Then suddenly they are there; dark, lithe shapes gliding in perfect formation.
The spinner dolphins seem oblivious to my presence, cavorting around me for the fun of it. They come here every morning, dozens of them, to a sheltered lagoon framed by jagged mountains off the coast of Mauritius, to rest and play in tranquil water...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.