Travel

Get away to Mauritius post-lockdown — it's good for the soul

The island promises a perfect blend of blissed-out beaching with forays into fantastical land and seascapes, writes Gavin Bell

07 June 2020 - 00:13 By Gavin Bell

At first, the ocean seems empty. Through my snorkelling mask I see only a deep blue nothingness. Then suddenly they are there; dark, lithe shapes gliding in perfect formation.

The spinner dolphins seem oblivious to my presence, cavorting around me for the fun of it. They come here every morning, dozens of them, to a sheltered lagoon framed by jagged mountains off the coast of Mauritius, to rest and play in tranquil water...

