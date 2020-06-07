What's Africa's greenest getaway city? Sorry Cape Town, it's not you

To celebrate World Environment Day this month (June 6), international travel-booking company Tourlane has compiled a top-50 list of the world's most environmentally-friendly cities for a getaway, putting Cape Town in first place in SA and 41st of the cities they looked at.

Overall, Berlin ranked as the best city for an eco-friendly getaway. Second and third places went to Vienna and Munich respectively.

In Africa, the top scorer was Nairobi, Kenya, which came in at number 14 on the list.