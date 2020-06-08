Here are 15 public KZN game reserves you can visit under lockdown level 3
A number of KZN's public game reserves are officially open, allowing residents to enjoy the nature and wildlife the province has to offer.
This after economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube announced a list of the province's nature and game reserves that would be open to the public under lockdown level 3.
Dube-Ncube said Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife had been gradually opening some of its game resorts in line with the regulations.
“I wish to reiterate that despite the major setback on the tourism front, our vision remains that of building a strong and sustainable tourism sector that improves the lives of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”
She said the public would be allowed to reconnect with nature, provided they are not in groups and they keep physical distance as per the exercising guidelines.
“Accommodation facilities will remain closed to the public except to those who may be on business trips.”
Ezemvelo manages more than 114 protected areas and close to 40 facilities that provide accommodation to 6,500 people per night.
Dube-Ncube announced that the following 15 reserves are open:
- Didima Resort (Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site)
- Giant’s Castle (Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site)
- Royal Natal (Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site)
- Midmar Nature Reserve
- Wagendrift Nature Reserve
- Weenen Nature Reserve
- Spionkop Reserves
- Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park
- Umhlanga Lagoon
- Umlalazi Nature Reserve
- Kranskloof Nature Reserve
- Chelmsford Nature Reserve
- Ithala Game Reserve
- All game reserves under iSimangaliso Wetlands Park (World Heritage Site)
- Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve.
Last week minister of environment, forestry and fisheries Barbra Creecy announced that hunting, fishing and game drives would all be allowed under level 3.
Several private game reserves in the province have also opened since June 1.