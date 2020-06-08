Travel

Here are 15 public KZN game reserves you can visit under lockdown level 3

08 June 2020 - 17:12 By Orrin Singh
Hluhluwe-iMfolozi National Park is the biggest park in KwaZulu-Natal.
A number of KZN's public game reserves are officially open, allowing residents to enjoy the nature and wildlife the province has to offer. 

This after economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube announced a list of the province's nature and game reserves that would be open to the public under lockdown level 3.

Dube-Ncube said Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife had been gradually opening some of its game resorts in line with the regulations.

“I wish to reiterate that despite the major setback on the tourism front, our vision remains that of building a strong and sustainable tourism sector that improves the lives of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

She said the public would be allowed to reconnect with nature, provided they are not in groups and they keep physical distance as per the exercising guidelines.

“Accommodation facilities will remain closed to the public except to those who may be on business trips.”

Ezemvelo manages more than 114 protected areas and close to 40 facilities that provide accommodation to 6,500 people per night.

Dube-Ncube announced that the following 15 reserves are open:

Last week minister of environment, forestry and fisheries Barbra Creecy announced that hunting, fishing and game drives would all be allowed under level 3.

Several private game reserves in the province have also opened since June 1.

