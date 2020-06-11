WATCH | Cute lion cubs have fun on makeshift playground

Adorable lion cubs spotted at MalaMala Game Reserve got more than they bargained for when one cute kitty discovered that the fallen tree they were lounging on could be turned into an exciting playground.

A young lion made the discovery of the tree-turned-seesaw by bravely exploring this uncharted territory, only to find out that gravity can be an exciting new toy.

The cub can be seen tentatively pawing at the side of the fallen tree and putting her weight on the unbalanced trunk, letting physics do the rest of the work as she tips the trunk over and falls gently to the ground in a “seesaw” motion.

Other cubs wanted to join in the play but were tentative at first, until curiosity got the better of them and they all joined in on the fun new ride.