New stamp will reassure tourists that countries, cities and businesses are safe

The World Travel & Tourism Council has launched a set of hygiene standards for tourism - with a stamp of approval for those who comply - to help lure travellers back safely

As lockdowns lift and parts of the world cautiously reopen for tourism, a major industry concern is people's fears - making them reluctant to stray far from home, stay in hotels or even eat in restaurants, thanks to lingering worries about health.



To address that, the World Travel & Tourism Council (https://wttc.org/) (WTTC) has launched the first global safety and hygiene stamp, which will allow travellers to recognise countries, cities and businesses that have adopted a standardised set of health and hygiene protocols to ensure people's safety...