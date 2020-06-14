New stamp will reassure tourists that countries, cities and businesses are safe
The World Travel & Tourism Council has launched a set of hygiene standards for tourism - with a stamp of approval for those who comply - to help lure travellers back safely
14 June 2020 - 00:02
As lockdowns lift and parts of the world cautiously reopen for tourism, a major industry concern is people's fears - making them reluctant to stray far from home, stay in hotels or even eat in restaurants, thanks to lingering worries about health.
To address that, the World Travel & Tourism Council (https://wttc.org/) (WTTC) has launched the first global safety and hygiene stamp, which will allow travellers to recognise countries, cities and businesses that have adopted a standardised set of health and hygiene protocols to ensure people's safety...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.