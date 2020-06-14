Retro travel posters shine a light on Africa's charms

Artist Duncan Butchart's paintings highlight Africa's most iconic destinations - including several in South Africa

We're all feeling pretty nostalgic about travel these days, so we got pretty excited when we spotted these retro travel posters by Hermanus-based artist Duncan Butchart.



Butchart is an illustrator and author who says he has been working on his African Journey Collection for about a year. It was, of course, inspired by those deeply evocative travel posters that railways, shipping companies and, later, airlines produced from the early 1900s. Through their vivid depictions of exotic locations and the powerful machines by which one could reach them, such posters helped cultivate travel's image as glamorous, adventurous and desirable...