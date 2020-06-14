'They're hurting tourism': Covid-19 blocks visitors from WCape snow

"We have zero income. Must I just close it down and fire all the people?"

Would-be visitors vented their frustrations on the resort's Facebook page: "I need normal - my kids NEED normal," said a post from Nikki Pretorius.

"Our 'lockdown' has already been declared unconstitutional. For the sake of MY family's mental health, we need to do something that is good for us without affecting the health of others.

"Playing in the snow, in an isolated area, without risking the wellbeing of others, seems OK to me. I'm doing what is OK for me."

In response, another frustrated Matroosberg visitor said: "I wouldn't risk it."

The resort itself has come under fire in recent years for bending the rules with respect to its 4x4 visitors, who historically have gained access to the snowy upper slopes of the Matroosberg via a stretch of state land and a parcel belonging to the resort's neighbour.

The neighbour, Gielie Geldenhuys, this week said the matter is being addressed. De Kock said her 4x4 guests would now be directed to another mountain area.

The Western Cape government this week appealed to the public not to cross municipal boundaries to view the snow, given the current lockdown restrictions.

The Witzenberg municipality issued a separate cautionary note: "We hereby advise all residents and possibly visitors to Witzenberg area for snow watching, that movement is still restricted under level 3 of the national lockdown regulations as published in the Disaster Management Act 2002."