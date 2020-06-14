Accidental Tourist

This little-people boxing match was no thrilla in Manila

Reffing this fight in a Philippines bar seemed like a good idea at the time, until it just plain wasn't

A few months ago I found myself in the Philippines. At the time I was a bit of a Europhile, and Asia wasn't high on my bucket list - but work trips are significantly cheaper than self-funded ones and so the invitation had merit.



As tends to happen on the first night of such trips, the evening primarily consisted of getting to know the other journos and then soaking away my jetlag in the hotel tub. The thing is, though, travelling has always been a balls-to-the-wall kind of thing for me and free time is rare on work trips...