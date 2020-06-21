Accidental Tourist

How ziplining across an Indian fort brought out my inner Batman

Getting stuck on a zipline with no one able to help you means you have to become your own superhero discovers Sadiqa Khatieb

Once upon a time, years before a respiratory virus would wreak havoc on nations, and all flights would be grounded, I found myself in a 15th-century fort, dangling from a metal cable, 100m above the ground. And an eternity from safety.



My mother and I had travelled to India to gorge ourselves on curry, to stare in awe at the sight of the Taj Mahal, and to argue with taxi drivers about the fare. Of all the delights that this vast country has to offer, we did not expect to zipline across desert lakes and the battlements of a fort — a fort that was used as a backdrop for the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises no less...