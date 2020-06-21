IN PICS | 'View from My Window' Facebook page becomes a global phenomenon
The response to Barbara Duriau's simple idea to have people share their lockdown views on social media has been overwhelming — and she's has just raised R2.6m to give all those snaps a second life
21 June 2020 - 00:03
On March 23 much of the world was retreating into lockdown when Barbara Duriau, a 47-year-old, Belgium-born graphic designer, decided to start a Facebook page.
As an avid traveller, Duriau was struck by the fact that as people went into lockdown, whatever they could see from their homes would become their whole world for many weeks, if not months, to come. She was curious about what those worlds would look like...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.