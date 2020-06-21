IN PICS | 'View from My Window' Facebook page becomes a global phenomenon

The response to Barbara Duriau's simple idea to have people share their lockdown views on social media has been overwhelming — and she's has just raised R2.6m to give all those snaps a second life

On March 23 much of the world was retreating into lockdown when Barbara Duriau, a 47-year-old, Belgium-born graphic designer, decided to start a Facebook page.



As an avid traveller, Duriau was struck by the fact that as people went into lockdown, whatever they could see from their homes would become their whole world for many weeks, if not months, to come. She was curious about what those worlds would look like...