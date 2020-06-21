Listen to the iconic sounds of SA's natural world with WWF's new playlist

'Bring Nature Inside' is a series of 10 soundscapes that bring the outdoors in

The World Wildlife Fund SA (WWF SA) has released a unique and transporting soundtrack to help people stay in touch with SA's great outdoors while leisure travel is out of reach.



The playlist, Bring Nature Inside, is a series of 10 recordings made in various locations to showcase "the unique sounds and features of Africa's natural heritage"...