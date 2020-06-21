Want to know where you can and can't travel? Use this new interactive map

The International Air Transport Association has launched a map that provides detailed information on the latest Covid-related travel policies of every country

Want a quick snapshot of the world and its Covid-related travel policies at any given time? The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has launched an interactive map that provides detailed information on the latest travel restrictions of every country.



The colour-coded map first divides all countries into one of four categories of travel policy — totally restrictive (darkest blue), partially restrictive (lighter blue), not restrictive (lightest blue), and those whose policies are currently under review (grey)...