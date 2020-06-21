Want to know where you can and can't travel? Use this new interactive map
The International Air Transport Association has launched a map that provides detailed information on the latest Covid-related travel policies of every country
21 June 2020 - 00:02
Want a quick snapshot of the world and its Covid-related travel policies at any given time? The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has launched an interactive map that provides detailed information on the latest travel restrictions of every country.
The colour-coded map first divides all countries into one of four categories of travel policy — totally restrictive (darkest blue), partially restrictive (lighter blue), not restrictive (lightest blue), and those whose policies are currently under review (grey)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.