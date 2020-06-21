Competition

WIN R500 | The globe's first post-corona cruise has set sail - but where in the world is it?

Hurtigruten's MS Finnmarken recently set off from the pretty Norwegian port city pictured in this photograph — identify it and you could win a cash prize

As South Africans celebrated Youth Day last Tuesday, Norway had cause to celebrate an entirely different occasion: a milestone in the gradual return of tourism as it launched the world's first ocean-going cruise since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the industry in mid-March.



The MS Finnmarken, owned and operated by local company Hurtigruten, set off from the pretty port city pictured above with 200 passengers on board for a 12-day trip along the coast to Kirkenes and back...