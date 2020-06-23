Here's where Boity Thulo can't wait to jet off to as soon as lockdown is over

In between working on my music, I've also had some real "me time", as well as the opportunity to spend some time with my mom in a real way.

It's just been so refreshing, and I feel like I'm so much more connected to myself and my ancestors.

Describe your first holiday you remember as a child.

My first holiday was also my first time on a plane. I remember going to Durban and seeing the beach for the first time. I was just blown away.

And your first trip abroad?

I went to New York when I was 23, and I've been in love with the city ever since.

What is the most difficult, remote or adventurous destination you've ever been to?

I think most of Italy is worth exploring, but New York has undoubtedly been my most adventurous destination. You can stay there for however long and there'll always be something new and exciting to do.