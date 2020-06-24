Rare sighting: warthogs steal and eat cheetah's meal in Kruger

Warthogs have been added to the list of animals that can strip cheetahs of their prey, after a first-of-its-kind incident at the Kruger National Park.

In a recent wildlife sighting, a family of warthogs was captured stealing a cheetah's prey, which Latest Sightings said it was the first to ever happen.

According to Latest Sightings, cheetahs have been known to lose the majority of their meals to only lions, hyenas, vultures and jackals.

The video was taken by 41-year-old Shakera Kaloo, who had the opportunity to witness the rare sighting on June 18.

Day visitors have been allowed to visit the Kruger and other SA National Parks since June 8. However, the parks are yet to announce dates of opening accommodation facilities.

“We entered the park through Crocodile Bridge and about five minutes into our drive, we encountered a cheetah with an impala,” said Kaloo.

“We were surprised as we didn’t expect to be this lucky so soon after arriving in the park. We also haven’t seen a cheetah in the park for years — so this was spectacular!”