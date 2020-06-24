Tourists can travel to Dubai from early July but T&Cs apply

Travel

The skyline of Dubai with the famous ship's sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel in the foreground.
Dubai has announced it will allow tourists back in the Gulf city state from July 7 after a closure of more than three months to contain the coronavirus.

A report from the emirate's media centre gave a list of protocols for travellers entering the sheikdom — one of the seven that make up the United Arab Emirates.

"Travellers must stringently comply with preventive measures and safety procedures put in place by Dubai and destination countries," the report said.

Tourists are "required to present recent Covid-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports" it said, with those testing positive to observe a 14-day isolation.

A test for coronavirus is mandatory and should done 96 hours before travelling to Dubai, the report said.

Visitors are also required to have international health insurance and download a special phone application that lists their details, as well as fill in a special "health declaration form", it added.

Dubai also announced that citizens and residents would be allowed to travel abroad from June 23.

